Countdown for a Total Solar Eclipse -

Countdown for a Total Solar Eclipse -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: News Democrat

The countdown is on for the Aug. 21, 2017 for a Total Solar Eclipse and a large portion of western Kentucky is the place to be. Many areas in Kentucky will provide great viewing opportunities for this rare astronomical event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You might be in hoptown if? 3 min bemused 15
Why do city dept heads default on loans? (Jun '16) 1 hr Banker harry 2
Who is chip adams gf? (Jun '16) 1 hr Gail 4
Belmont school sold to Indian doctors group (May '16) 1 hr William meat leaver 3
sexual harassment at CCHS (Apr '16) 1 hr Senior Lopez 16
old women farting in crowds (Apr '15) 1 hr Rod samples 2
why do Older women watch PPV Porn (Apr '15) 1 hr Rod samples 3
Is Travis Calhoun running for congress 4 hr Take a joke 8
SHERIFF investigates Crime at service station 10 hr Scotty boy 21
McDonalds on blvd to close 19 hr Trainer 7
New steakhouse Fri Steakmon 22
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC