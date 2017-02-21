Committee OKs bill making it easier f...

Committee OKs bill making it easier for felons to get jobs -

Kentuckians trying to overcome their criminal past could no longer be automatically denied occupational licenses under legislation approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The measure continues efforts to revamp Kentucky's criminal justice system.

