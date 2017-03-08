Bobby Dale Zimmerman

Bobby Dale Zimmerman

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Bethany Republican-Clipper

Bobby Dale Zimmerman, 84, of Crofton, KY, died Monday, February 20, 2017 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

