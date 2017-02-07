Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming officer's squad car in Paducah
A woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole from a department store and rammed a security officer's car trying to get away. According to the Paducah Police Department, a McCracken County jailer who was working security at Dillard's at the Kentucky Oaks Mall was contacted by a store employee about a woman stealing merchandise and gave him the description of the woman's car.
|
#1 Thursday Feb 2
Ha ha!! She rammed his car over and over again and claimed she didn't realize she had even hit his car. That's awesome!! Keep the dream alive there, Quanta!!
|
#2 Thursday Feb 2
If he was working at Dillard's why was he driving a county car to that second job. Is that ethical?
|
#3 Thursday Feb 2
Who said it was a County car? It was said that it was a Cruiser but Mall Security has their own vehicles which are known as "cruisers" also. Lets not get away from the story that another one of Hopkinsville's finest citizens is out causing havoc in other cities.
|
#4 Thursday Feb 2
I can say whatever I want. It was his jail cruiser he was driving. Just doesn't seem appropriate.
|
United States
|
#5 Thursday Feb 2
I agree.
I sounds like "Madea Goes To Jail". LOL
|
#6 Friday Feb 3
Where does it say jail Cruiser? Jailers don't have cruisers. Get a clue if you're going to try to talk crap!
|
#7 Friday Feb 3
USELESS trash bag from hopkinsville.
|
#8 Friday Feb 3
Remember we also have useless trash in ledbetter
|
#9 Friday Feb 3
Read the article in west Kentucky star. It says she rammed his cruiser . My question is why is a deputy jailer driving a county owned car to his second job at a retail store. Why should taxpayers pay for his gas to a second job? And I bet taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the damage to the cruiser. This is the same jailer who beat up an inmate in the past and put him in the hospital. Taxpayers paid for that too!
He's an idiot and has cost the county more money than he's worth.
|
#10 Friday Feb 3
Good point. Probably shouldn't put her in jail either because "taxpayers will have to foot the bill" for that, too. Or maybe the court will order her to pay restitution, if the Internet experts/armchair quarterbacks would allow that.
|
|
