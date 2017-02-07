Alleged shoplifter arrested after ram...

Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming officer's squad car in Paducah

There are 10 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Thursday Feb 2, titled Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming officer's squad car in Paducah. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

A woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole from a department store and rammed a security officer's car trying to get away. According to the Paducah Police Department, a McCracken County jailer who was working security at Dillard's at the Kentucky Oaks Mall was contacted by a store employee about a woman stealing merchandise and gave him the description of the woman's car.

oh wow

Paducah, KY

#1 Thursday Feb 2
Ha ha!! She rammed his car over and over again and claimed she didn't realize she had even hit his car. That's awesome!! Keep the dream alive there, Quanta!!
Kayla

Paducah, KY

#2 Thursday Feb 2
If he was working at Dillard's why was he driving a county car to that second job. Is that ethical?

the Watcher

Huntersville, NC

#3 Thursday Feb 2
Kayla wrote:
If he was working at Dillard's why was he driving a county car to that second job. Is that ethical?
Who said it was a County car? It was said that it was a Cruiser but Mall Security has their own vehicles which are known as "cruisers" also. Lets not get away from the story that another one of Hopkinsville's finest citizens is out causing havoc in other cities.

Kayla

Paducah, KY

#4 Thursday Feb 2
I can say whatever I want. It was his jail cruiser he was driving. Just doesn't seem appropriate.

wondering

United States

#5 Thursday Feb 2
Kayla wrote:
I can say whatever I want. It was his jail cruiser he was driving. Just doesn't seem appropriate.
I agree.

I sounds like "Madea Goes To Jail". LOL
the Watcher

Elmira, NY

#6 Friday Feb 3
Kayla wrote:
I can say whatever I want. It was his jail cruiser he was driving. Just doesn't seem appropriate.
Where does it say jail Cruiser? Jailers don't have cruisers. Get a clue if you're going to try to talk crap!
homer

Chattanooga, TN

#7 Friday Feb 3
oh wow wrote:
Ha ha!! She rammed his car over and over again and claimed she didn't realize she had even hit his car. That's awesome!! Keep the dream alive there, Quanta!!
USELESS trash bag from hopkinsville.
Thilk

Memphis, TN

#8 Friday Feb 3
homer wrote:
<quoted text>

USELESS trash bag from hopkinsville.
Remember we also have useless trash in ledbetter
Paula

Fairfield, OH

#9 Friday Feb 3
the Watcher wrote:
<quoted text>
Where does it say jail Cruiser? Jailers don't have cruisers. Get a clue if you're going to try to talk crap!
Read the article in west Kentucky star. It says she rammed his cruiser . My question is why is a deputy jailer driving a county owned car to his second job at a retail store. Why should taxpayers pay for his gas to a second job? And I bet taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the damage to the cruiser. This is the same jailer who beat up an inmate in the past and put him in the hospital. Taxpayers paid for that too!
He's an idiot and has cost the county more money than he's worth.

Not a name-caller

Wilmington, DE

#10 Friday Feb 3
Good point. Probably shouldn't put her in jail either because "taxpayers will have to foot the bill" for that, too. Or maybe the court will order her to pay restitution, if the Internet experts/armchair quarterbacks would allow that.
Paula wrote:
<quoted text>

Read the article in west Kentucky star. It says she rammed his cruiser . My question is why is a deputy jailer driving a county owned car to his second job at a retail store. Why should taxpayers pay for his gas to a second job? And I bet taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the damage to the cruiser. This is the same jailer who beat up an inmate in the past and put him in the hospital. Taxpayers paid for that too!
He's an idiot and has cost the county more money than he's worth.
