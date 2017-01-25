Two killed in early morning LBL crash

Two killed in early morning LBL crash

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Cadiz Record

Two Paducah men were killed overnight in a single car accident near the Trigg/Lyon County line in Land Between the Lakes. According to Kentucky State Police reports, Michael King, 55, and Timothy Jarvis, 54, both of Paducah, were traveling south on KY 453 about 1 a.m. Wednesday when the 1996 Chrysler King was driving dropped off the road for an unknown reason.

