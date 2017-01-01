Trigg County Sheriff's Office searchi...

Trigg County Sheriff's Office searching for fourth suspect in attempted burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Trigg County Sheriff's Office has identified the fourth suspect in an attempted burglary that occurred Wednesday in Cadiz, Ky. TCSO has issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Marion Jacob Cook, of Hopkinsville, Ky., who is connected in the attempted burglary on Caledonia Road in Cadiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does YMCA have a scholarship plan for gays? 32 min Physical 9
Peebles closing on Tuesday 1 hr bird dog 14
Blvd road construction BAD 1 hr DikCheese 16
Hopkinsville Problems 1 hr Citizen Kane 7
Two women marry in Christian county 2 hr troubadour 18
Is Donnie langhi hiding out 2 hr Shameonu 33
Gary hunt 3 hr EST1986 11
Ashlee Welker 3 hr Face Palm 29
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,614 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC