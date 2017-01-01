Trigg County Sheriff's Office searching for fourth suspect in attempted burglary
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office has identified the fourth suspect in an attempted burglary that occurred Wednesday in Cadiz, Ky. TCSO has issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Marion Jacob Cook, of Hopkinsville, Ky., who is connected in the attempted burglary on Caledonia Road in Cadiz.
