State pulling workers out of 31 unemployment offices amid major cuts

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is pulling its employees out of 31 unemployment centers across Kentucky in an effort to save millions of dollars. Workers with the Office of Employment and Training throughout the state received a notice Tuesday that the cabinet was making drastic changes, shifting its focus to 12 "hubs" in Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg and Somerset.

