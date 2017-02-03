Purdue Recruiting: Hayes Out Catlett In
Purdue traded one Kentucky receiver for another in rapid succession today. C.J. Hayes, a long term Purdue commit from the Hazel era, decided to head farther north to Michigan State after a last minute offer from the Spartans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hammer & Rails.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph hopper
|2 hr
|Made1986
|2
|$15.00 min wage
|2 hr
|HSTruman
|25
|Ben Walden indicted by grand jury
|2 hr
|Rimmer
|2
|Is Oak Grove a safe place to live
|2 hr
|Les langton
|1
|Trumps Travel Ban
|3 hr
|mslm
|24
|Local family buys college
|3 hr
|Wyatt
|17
|Hoptown tigers and Craig clayton
|4 hr
|Real
|36
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC