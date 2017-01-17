John and Olivia Carr
Olivia Mary Jarrett and John Parker Carr were united in marriage Sept. 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Paducah with the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mall Plan KNE Story
|1 min
|Stand Together
|13
|Cheating Church Going Man
|15 min
|Honestly
|3
|lipsence
|36 min
|John
|9
|Tina Stewart
|41 min
|Mustang
|2
|Were all the women protesting in DC fat ugly le...
|3 hr
|If It Aint Broke
|4
|Is Donnie langhi hiding out
|3 hr
|Joshua m
|53
|Tracey Hancock
|4 hr
|Friend of Sugar d...
|6
|Library in need of $$
|13 hr
|tech savy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC