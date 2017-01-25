Hopkinsville Police investigating gas station burglary
The HPD released surveillance video on their Facebook page Tuesday of the suspect smashing the front glass door to enter the building at 2308 Fort Campbell Blvd. Police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect.
