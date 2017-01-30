End of an era, Bluegrass Recycling to close -
Pat Suiter, owner and operator of Bluegrass Recycling in Russellville, was preparing for what he would do as an adult at an early age, only he didn't know it until he was grown. Starting in the walnut buying business, Suiter has always had a knack for taking something someone else had and finding someone to buy it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell me about Melissa Good or Chris Goode? (Feb '15)
|5 min
|Casey
|19
|CCHS Softball stacked
|2 hr
|Sports Fan
|4
|Molly Harrgrove
|2 hr
|OFF YA HIGH HORSE
|4
|Jaylen Sebree
|3 hr
|Doubit
|11
|Is it legal to have chickens in the city?
|3 hr
|Animal lover
|11
|Impending Ambulance Crisis
|3 hr
|Smart capt
|5
|Trump keeps blacks on Walnut street
|3 hr
|Great again
|1
|Black community drop ball in Grant murder
|5 hr
|Udon
|8
|Keith Tandy no role model
|18 hr
|HSTruman
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC