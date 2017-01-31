Champion given five life sentences
Ryan Champion enters the Trigg Circuit courtroom in Cadiz on Friday for a sentencing hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Freeman
|5 hr
|FR doe
|5
|Trump keeps blacks on Walnut street
|6 hr
|David from the Bi...
|5
|Trumps Travel Ban
|7 hr
|RDC Cadiz KY
|12
|Jami Tucker
|8 hr
|Busta
|1
|nikki oliver
|8 hr
|UK4LIFE
|5
|CCHS Softball stacked
|9 hr
|jon
|7
|Jami Grady
|11 hr
|Busta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC