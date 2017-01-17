Brickhouse shooting cases to be split

Brickhouse shooting cases to be split

Saturday Jan 7

Brickhouse shooting defendants Denzell Powell , Tracell Nunn and Christopher Smith appear in McCracken Circuit Court on Friday to address several motions, including one to separate their cases.

Hopkinsville, KY

