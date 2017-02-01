2 separate crashes occur in same spot in Christian Co., KY
The Kentucky State Police is investigating two different crashes that occurred at the exact same spot on Monday, Jan. 30 The KSP responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred on I-24 at the 92 mile marker in the eastbound lane just outside of Oak Grove, Kentucky. Immediately after that crash, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles at the same location.
