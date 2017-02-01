2 separate crashes occur in same spot...

2 separate crashes occur in same spot in Christian Co., KY

Monday Jan 30 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Kentucky State Police is investigating two different crashes that occurred at the exact same spot on Monday, Jan. 30 The KSP responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred on I-24 at the 92 mile marker in the eastbound lane just outside of Oak Grove, Kentucky. Immediately after that crash, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles at the same location.

