Taylor files legislation to limit narcotic prescriptions -
State Rep. Jeff Taylor, pre-filed legislation last week aimed at curbing opiate painkiller addiction rates by limiting first-time adult prescriptions for non-chronic pain to a seven-day supply. The bill - modelled on successful, bipartisan legislation approved in Connecticut and Massachusetts - includes an exception for cases in which the prescribing practitioner determines a longer supply of narcotic pain medication is necessary to address a patient's acute medical condition, such as chronic pain management, pain associated with a cancer diagnosis or palliative care.
