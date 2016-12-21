Taylor files legislation to limit nar...

Taylor files legislation to limit narcotic prescriptions -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Floyd County Times

State Rep. Jeff Taylor, pre-filed legislation last week aimed at curbing opiate painkiller addiction rates by limiting first-time adult prescriptions for non-chronic pain to a seven-day supply. The bill - modelled on successful, bipartisan legislation approved in Connecticut and Massachusetts - includes an exception for cases in which the prescribing practitioner determines a longer supply of narcotic pain medication is necessary to address a patient's acute medical condition, such as chronic pain management, pain associated with a cancer diagnosis or palliative care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Carder 23 min Tam-tam 1
Suboxone 48 min Pathetic users yo... 9
Tony Jones buying Novadell Golf Course 2 hr hey 5
Hannah Hodge 2 hr hey 10
News HopFed's Biggest Investor Pushes for CEO Resign... 2 hr Santa 24
Sandy Hook? 3 hr himmler 1
Cobie Langhi left off all star team 4 hr Shame 9
Police chief slashes man's face? 6 hr Trump the man 27
bruce 7 hr Elvis 11
Who will replace Livy Leavell as sheriff 7 hr Cockroach 29
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC