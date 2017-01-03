Roberts celebrate 60 years

Roberts celebrate 60 years

Wednesday Dec 21

Bill and Joan Roberts of Cadiz will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a small family celebration on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. The couple is retired and resides in Cadiz.

