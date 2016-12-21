KSP Looking for Escaped Inmate from Christian County
Around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Christian County Detention Center about an escaped inmate. Cody Lee Mullins, 29, was on a work release at the Housing Authority Office in Hopkinsville when he reportedly escaped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unwearable mothers who post on Facebook
|28 min
|Gun slinger
|1
|Carter is gonna die
|29 min
|mr bijangled
|6
|hats off to chief!!
|45 min
|triggwife
|1
|Sandy Hook?
|1 hr
|made up jesus
|3
|Is Travis Thomas crazy
|1 hr
|Turder
|4
|Novedale trash ruined HGCC
|1 hr
|Al Sharpton
|5
|Tony Jones buying Novadell Golf Course
|4 hr
|Willie
|6
|HopFed's Biggest Investor Pushes for CEO Resign...
|13 hr
|Santa
|24
|Police chief slashes man's face?
|17 hr
|Trump the man
|27
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC