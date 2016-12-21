KSP Looking for Escaped Inmate from C...

KSP Looking for Escaped Inmate from Christian County

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WEHT

Around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Christian County Detention Center about an escaped inmate. Cody Lee Mullins, 29, was on a work release at the Housing Authority Office in Hopkinsville when he reportedly escaped.

