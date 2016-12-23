Church donates stuffed animals to Hop...

Church donates stuffed animals to Hopkinsville Police Department

Friday Dec 23

First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has donated stuffed animals to the Hopkinsville Police Department, but they're not for Christmas. The animals play an important role in comforting children going through tough times, with many officers keeping them in patrol cars in case they're needed.

Hopkinsville, KY

