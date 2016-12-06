Christian County inmate escapes during work release
His name is Aaron Gooch, and he's accused of stealing from a donation jar for a dead teenager Saturday night. Authorities say Cody Mullins was on work release at the Housing Authority Office on N. Elm Street in Hopkinsville when he walked away at 3:20 p.m. Mullins was wearing a red and black toboggan, red T-shirt with a gray long-sleeved shirt underneath, blue jeans, and white shoes.
