Christian Co. Mayor Hospitalized Afte...

Christian Co. Mayor Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks was running with a group of people on the Hopkinsville Greenway just before noon when he started to have trouble breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JC Penny closing 2 hr Getready 10
Whites 2 hr Stoney 7
Ashlee Welker 2 hr Masterfield 4
Paul Sova 8 hr Ihe 15
Wings & Rings to become bar/nightclub 9 hr John banks 4
Colonel football quarterback situation 9 hr Mark stoops 11
Shonies is a scam 9 hr Tellie 4
Peebles closing on Tuesday 9 hr truth 6
Ref parks in handicap parking at catholic school 10 hr Jimmy Adcock 38
Is Doris Lamb honest 15 hr Pastorized 11
Mid continent spring co leadership Fri Ones 143
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC