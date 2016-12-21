A lot like Christmas
Parade participants with the local Girl Scouts throw candy to children in the crowd during the annual Christmas parade Saturday in Cadiz. Residents turned out in force to participate in downtown events throughout the day, including Disney characters downtown and the Janice Mason Art Museum Festival of Trees .
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Carder
|22 min
|Tam-tam
|1
|Suboxone
|47 min
|Pathetic users yo...
|9
|Tony Jones buying Novadell Golf Course
|2 hr
|hey
|5
|Hannah Hodge
|2 hr
|hey
|10
|HopFed's Biggest Investor Pushes for CEO Resign...
|2 hr
|Santa
|24
|Sandy Hook?
|3 hr
|himmler
|1
|Cobie Langhi left off all star team
|4 hr
|Shame
|9
|Police chief slashes man's face?
|6 hr
|Trump the man
|27
|bruce
|7 hr
|Elvis
|11
|Who will replace Livy Leavell as sheriff
|7 hr
|Cockroach
|29
