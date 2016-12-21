A lot like Christmas

A lot like Christmas

Wednesday Dec 7

Parade participants with the local Girl Scouts throw candy to children in the crowd during the annual Christmas parade Saturday in Cadiz. Residents turned out in force to participate in downtown events throughout the day, including Disney characters downtown and the Janice Mason Art Museum Festival of Trees .

