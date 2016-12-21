HopFed's Biggest Investor Pushes for CEO Resignation
There are 24 comments on the American Banker story from Monday Nov 28, titled HopFed's Biggest Investor Pushes for CEO Resignation. In it, American Banker reports that:
The largest shareholder at HopFed Bancorp in Hopkinsville, Ky., is calling on the company's president and chief executive to resign. Stilwell Group in New York, in a strongly worded letter to John Peck, pressed the executive to relinquish his posts, while taking exception to his compensation and the $871 million-asset company's "paltry" dividend.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at American Banker.
|
#1 Monday Dec 19
Very sad for all involved
|
#2 Monday Dec 19
Alarming
|
United States
|
#3 Monday Dec 19
I told y'all that place was going down. It's a complete joke! Mike Woolfolk needs to be next to Pecker as they walk them out the door!!
|
#4 Monday Dec 19
Wonder if the personal life of his has anything to do with this request
|
#5 Monday Dec 19
I heard they all sit around and jerk each other off in board meetings. Pecker's hand gets tired because Woolfolk is so damn old!!
|
#6 Monday Dec 19
Looks like the secret is out, they are running a great game there, getting all the money and not paying the ones that do the work nothing
|
#7 Monday Dec 19
The board members are the ones making the money. Thanks for the trip to Nashville for my wife and I.
|
#8 Tuesday Dec 20
Sure was fun Dr D. The bank wined and dined my wife more than I ever had. Saved me a lot of money!!
|
#9 Tuesday Dec 20
Need to look at what the board members make each year, they will never vote old peckerhead out with the money and business he gives them.
|
United States
|
#10 Tuesday Dec 20
You are correct. Ole buddies each scratching each other's backs.
|
#11 Tuesday Dec 20
They guy at the out of town bank hit it on the head, these crooks are living good and the bank workers are treated like shit. They are never there or taking care of their personal business. Peck has a secretary that takes care of his rental business. What a go9d deal, unlimited vacations and 4 day work weeks, how do I sign up. Get a friend on the board and pay them money and you can get away with anything.
|
#12 Wednesday Dec 21
But what do you mean? That place is voted one of the best places to work in Ky!! What a joke. Just goes to show that money can buy you titles!!
|
#13 Wednesday Dec 21
There need to be major changes in the management of this company but the board is blind on what is being done to the on line workers
|
United States
|
#14 Wednesday Dec 21
Don't you understand that this place doesn't care about tellers? They are a dime a dozen. They can replace a teller in a day. All they care about is the second floor employees at the Lafayette rd office. Don't want to lose those car leases and their country club memberships. People might also want to look into Betsy Shelton. She's as fake as they come. In the new era on the sports page. Wth??
|
#15 Wednesday Dec 21
shelton is a backstab bet, look at her work at the chamber, they all had a big party when she left.
|
United States
|
#16 Thursday Dec 22
Sell your stock people! It's almost $14 a share. It's normally $12. Get out while you can!!
|
#17 Thursday
Is the market open tomorrow? Longer peckerheads nose is the higher the stock prices will go up
|
#18 Thursday
What about the CFO?
|
#19 Thursday
Who is that? Are there any affairs going on in the office!
|
#21 Friday
That is not true as he is a fpos Christian man. Why you hating on him. Is peck the one getting a divorce
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Carder
|22 min
|Tam-tam
|1
|Suboxone
|47 min
|Pathetic users yo...
|9
|Tony Jones buying Novadell Golf Course
|2 hr
|hey
|5
|Hannah Hodge
|2 hr
|hey
|10
|Sandy Hook?
|3 hr
|himmler
|1
|Cobie Langhi left off all star team
|4 hr
|Shame
|9
|Trump school choices
|4 hr
|Richard Grant White
|12
|Police chief slashes man's face?
|6 hr
|Trump the man
|27
|bruce
|7 hr
|Elvis
|11
|Who will replace Livy Leavell as sheriff
|7 hr
|Cockroach
|29
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC