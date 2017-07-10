Lights, Camera, Action
Hopewell open's its arms to more filmmakers as indie production company Ramer Productions prepares to shoot a project titled Dirty Money. Director Bobby Mercer expressed his interest in film making, creativity and, of course, Hopewell as he discussed the project and thankfulness to the city for accommodating the project.
