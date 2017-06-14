The Boathouse at City Point set to open on Hopewell's riverfront
After years of anticipation, the Boathouse at City Point is set to open on Hopewell's riverfront on June 17. The restaurant will feature 6,000 square feet of interior space and a 1,257 square foot patio. The location will also have 2,450 square feet of event space that will feature a tent pad that will be used for weddings, parties and other special occasions.
