The Boathouse at City Point set to op...

The Boathouse at City Point set to open on Hopewell's riverfront

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WTVR Richmond

After years of anticipation, the Boathouse at City Point is set to open on Hopewell's riverfront on June 17. The restaurant will feature 6,000 square feet of interior space and a 1,257 square foot patio. The location will also have 2,450 square feet of event space that will feature a tent pad that will be used for weddings, parties and other special occasions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Double Taxing SS Benefits Mon Concerned Citizen 1
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16) Nov '16 bunch of losers 2
"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16) Oct '16 let it die 1
News U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 What Really 1
DuPont School Volunteer painting Project. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Mist 6
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC