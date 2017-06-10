Ride for the Wall:

Hopewell - While the Run for the Wall just made its stop here on Thursday, its an effort that's been in the making for years, as many have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country and others across the world. Hundreds of bikers participating in 'Run for the Wall 2017' in support of veterans stopped at the Hopewell Moose Lodge and were greeted with fanfare of local residents, Sheriff's Office and firefighters, as well as students from Tussing Elementary, waved flags in support of the group efforts, many of whom began their long journey on May 17 in California.

