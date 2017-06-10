Reconnecting rural residents
Prince George Electric Cooperative is excited about bringing broadband to rural residents of the county, though the company is not exactly in the high-speed Internet business. Casey Logan, PGEC vice president of engineering and project manager for the broadband initiative, said the Cooperative saw a need in the community and in its efforts to serve customers began working on a project in partnership with the county to bring high speed Internet capabilities to residents who were unable to connect without service infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
|U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|What Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC