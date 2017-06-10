Reconnecting rural residents

Prince George Electric Cooperative is excited about bringing broadband to rural residents of the county, though the company is not exactly in the high-speed Internet business. Casey Logan, PGEC vice president of engineering and project manager for the broadband initiative, said the Cooperative saw a need in the community and in its efforts to serve customers began working on a project in partnership with the county to bring high speed Internet capabilities to residents who were unable to connect without service infrastructure.

