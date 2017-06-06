Hopewell police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Authorities say that at 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the convenience store located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery. According to investigators, the lone masked offender entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk.
