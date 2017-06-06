Hopewell police seek 7-Eleven robbery...

Hopewell police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Authorities say that at 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the convenience store located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard for an armed robbery. According to investigators, the lone masked offender entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Jun 3 Joe Black 3
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Too fast eddie 48
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16) Nov '16 bunch of losers 2
"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16) Oct '16 let it die 1
News U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 What Really 1
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC