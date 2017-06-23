Hopewell driver shot after giving directions to stranger
A man in Hopewell suffered a non-life threatening injury Thursday after he was shot while giving directions to a stranger. Police said that the 26-year-old man was sitting in a car with a female passenger when a silver Lexus SUV pulled up beside him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison Officers Alone
|15 hr
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
|U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|What Really
|1
|DuPont School Volunteer painting Project. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Mist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC