Gunman robs 7-Eleven, takes cash and cigarettes
Police are looking for the gunman who robbed the 7-Eleven store at 2014 West Broadway Avenue in Hopewell early Wednesday morning. "An offender entered the business, brandished a firearm, and then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and cigarettes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
|U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|What Really
|1
|DuPont School Volunteer painting Project. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Mist
|6
|Broyhill Ford Property (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Hopewell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC