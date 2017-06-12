Gov. Justice's family selling 3 plant...

Gov. Justice's family selling 3 plantations in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: ABC News

Three plantations with deep roots in colonial Virginia are going up for sale, but with a twist: the latest sellers are the current governor of West Virginia and his family. Jay Justice, now leading the Justice Companies while his father is governor, said the Virginia investment properties are for sale because farming was Gov. Jim Justice's main focus, while his is coal mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16) Nov '16 bunch of losers 2
"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16) Oct '16 let it die 1
News U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 What Really 1
DuPont School Volunteer painting Project. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Mist 6
Broyhill Ford Property (Aug '15) Aug '16 Hopewell 4
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC