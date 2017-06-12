Gov. Justice's family selling 3 plantations in Virginia
Three plantations with deep roots in colonial Virginia are going up for sale, but with a twist: the latest sellers are the current governor of West Virginia and his family. Jay Justice, now leading the Justice Companies while his father is governor, said the Virginia investment properties are for sale because farming was Gov. Jim Justice's main focus, while his is coal mining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
|U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|What Really
|1
|DuPont School Volunteer painting Project. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Mist
|6
|Broyhill Ford Property (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Hopewell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC