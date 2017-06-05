Gov. Justice' family selling 3 plantations in Virginia
This April 4, 2017 photo provided by John Handcock Productions is an aerial view of Flowered Hundred plantation in Hopewell, Va. The plantation is on of three being sold by the family of West Virginia gov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Urban Exploration
|2 hr
|burg_diver
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC