Gov. Justice' family selling 3 plantations in Virginia
Three plantations owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family are going on the auction block shortly - historic properties near Richmond Virginia, each with a manor house and hundreds of acres of working farmland. Jay Justice, leading the Justice Companies while his father is governor, says the investment properties are for sale because farming was his father's main focus, while his is coal mining.
