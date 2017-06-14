Bibles found in Hopewell were donated...

Bibles found in Hopewell were donated, not paid for by schools

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Their concerns centered around whether the Bibles were purchased with school funds and if they violated the separation of church and state. That concern was shot down by the finance director for Hopewell City Schools, who said "we have never purchased bibles."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prison Officers Alone 8 hr Prison Officers A... 1
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16) Nov '16 bunch of losers 2
"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16) Oct '16 let it die 1
News U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 What Really 1
DuPont School Volunteer painting Project. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Mist 6
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC