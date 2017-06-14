Bibles found in Hopewell were donated, not paid for by schools
Their concerns centered around whether the Bibles were purchased with school funds and if they violated the separation of church and state. That concern was shot down by the finance director for Hopewell City Schools, who said "we have never purchased bibles."
