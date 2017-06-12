63rd District Election

63rd District Election

Friday Jun 9

Hopewell residents will vote on their representative for the 63rd District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates during the Democratic primary on June 13. Incumbent Delegate Lashrecse Arid will face challenger Gerry Rawlinson for the second time in a head-to-head campaign. Last year Delegate Arid rose above the completion in the 2016 Democratic Primary battling against four other candidates: Larry Brown Sr., Atiba H. Muse, W.H. 'Mouse' Jones Jr. and of course Gerry J. Rawlinson.

