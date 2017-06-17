2nd Annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival happening Saturday in Hopewell

Come out and choose from more than 30 craft beers at the 2nd Annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival in Hopewell Saturday. These include Ardent Craft Ales, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Center of the Universe Brewing Co., Legend Brewing Co., Midnight Brewery, Isley, Starr Hill, Strangeways, Steam Bell Beer Works, Hardywood, Coelacanth Brewing, Old Bust Head Brewing Co., The Virginia Beer Company, Trapezium and Wasserhund Brewing Co.

