10-year-old son of Hopewell murder victim: I want justice for my dad
Hopewell investigators are calling on the public's help for new information in the death of a father gunned down inside his own home. It has been nearly three years since 29-year-old Calvin Brothers was shot and killed at the Canterbury Townhomes.
