10-year-old son of Hopewell murder vi...

10-year-old son of Hopewell murder victim: I want justice for my dad

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: NBC12

Hopewell investigators are calling on the public's help for new information in the death of a father gunned down inside his own home. It has been nearly three years since 29-year-old Calvin Brothers was shot and killed at the Canterbury Townhomes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Wed Lovydovy 1
Mr. Trump in Full Compliance with Constitution ... Jun 5 Concerned Citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Jun 3 Joe Black 3
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Too fast eddie 48
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16) Nov '16 bunch of losers 2
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC