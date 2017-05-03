The Boathouse looking to hire 75 for Hopewell restaurant

The Boathouse at City Point is looking to hire approximately 75 people to work at the soon-to-open Hopewell restaurant. The restaurant is hosting a job fair Wednesday, May 3, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Appomattox Regional Library, on Cawson Street, in downtown Hopewell .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.