Suspect threatens to blow up Hardee's in Hopewell attempted robbery
Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the restaurant located at 2915 Oaklawn Boulevard just before 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a lone offender entered the business stating that he had a bomb and was going to blow up the restaurant before demanding money from the cashier. When the cashier was unable to open the cash register drawer, the man fled the area on foot without obtaining any money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
|U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|What Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC