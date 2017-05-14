Suspect threatens to blow up Hardee's in Hopewell attempted robbery

Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the restaurant located at 2915 Oaklawn Boulevard just before 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a lone offender entered the business stating that he had a bomb and was going to blow up the restaurant before demanding money from the cashier. When the cashier was unable to open the cash register drawer, the man fled the area on foot without obtaining any money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.