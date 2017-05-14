Suspect threatens to blow up Hardee's...

Suspect threatens to blow up Hardee's in Hopewell attempted robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the restaurant located at 2915 Oaklawn Boulevard just before 8 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a lone offender entered the business stating that he had a bomb and was going to blow up the restaurant before demanding money from the cashier. When the cashier was unable to open the cash register drawer, the man fled the area on foot without obtaining any money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopewell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Too fast eddie 48
News Boppers Mystery Deepens Jan '17 let it die 4
15th St Cafe closed Jan '17 Outoftowner 1
Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16) Nov '16 bunch of losers 2
"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16) Oct '16 let it die 1
News U.S. Marshals nab fugitives, drugs in Hopewell ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 What Really 1
See all Hopewell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopewell Forum Now

Hopewell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopewell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Hopewell, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC