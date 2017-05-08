Sneak peek at newest Boathouse, on Hopewell riverfront

Kevin Healy's Housepitality Family restaurant group plans to open its fourth Boathouse location at 701 W. Randolph Road by June, he said during a recent tour of the facility. Called the Boathouse at City Point, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant sits on a city-owned property that was once home to the Navigator's Den, which was owned by Haralambos Papanicolaou and closed about a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.