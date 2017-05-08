Sneak peek at newest Boathouse, on Ho...

Sneak peek at newest Boathouse, on Hopewell riverfront

Monday May 8 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Kevin Healy's Housepitality Family restaurant group plans to open its fourth Boathouse location at 701 W. Randolph Road by June, he said during a recent tour of the facility. Called the Boathouse at City Point, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant sits on a city-owned property that was once home to the Navigator's Den, which was owned by Haralambos Papanicolaou and closed about a year ago.

