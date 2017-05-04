Newest Boathouse Restaurant set to open in June on Hopewell waterfront
Kevin Healy's latest restaurant creation, The Boathouse at City Point on Hopewell's waterfront, is gearing up to open in June. The 6,000-square-foot-restaurant, with views of the confluence of the Appomattox and James Rivers, will have an indoor seating capacity for 223 people.
