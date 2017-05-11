Hopewell opens new East Broadway Bridge
There will be a brief program and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony prior to opening which is set for 2 p.m. After all the requests for proposals were reviewed, the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge structure commenced in the spring of 2016. The current East Broadway Bridge starts a new life cycle as a non-weight restricted structure that is capable of carrying all highway permitted loads as recognized by Virginia.
