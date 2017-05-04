Hopewell man faces 52 years in prison
Samuel Roshard Cole, 33, was convicted by a Petersburg Circuit Court Jury of a dozen felony offenses Wednesday, ranging from rape and aggravated sexual battery to carjacking and attempted robbery. The jury recommended that Cole serve 52 years and pay $85,000 for the laundry list of offenses committed on May 13, 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.
Add your comments below
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|May 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 1
|bunch of losers
|6
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Boppers Mystery Deepens
|Jan '17
|let it die
|4
|15th St Cafe closed
|Jan '17
|Outoftowner
|1
|Why did the greedy spoon close? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|bunch of losers
|2
|"Luxury apartments just minutes away from all t... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|let it die
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hopewell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC