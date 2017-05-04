Hopewell man faces 52 years in prison

Samuel Roshard Cole, 33, was convicted by a Petersburg Circuit Court Jury of a dozen felony offenses Wednesday, ranging from rape and aggravated sexual battery to carjacking and attempted robbery. The jury recommended that Cole serve 52 years and pay $85,000 for the laundry list of offenses committed on May 13, 2002.

