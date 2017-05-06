Help police find these men wanted for...

Help police find these men wanted for using counterfeit bills

Friday May 5 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are accused of using counterfeit bills in Hopewell and possibly across the entire Tri-Cities area. Police said the first incident happened on April 15, at the Rite-Aid located at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard.

