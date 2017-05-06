Help police find these men wanted for using counterfeit bills
Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are accused of using counterfeit bills in Hopewell and possibly across the entire Tri-Cities area. Police said the first incident happened on April 15, at the Rite-Aid located at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard.
