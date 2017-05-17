Dominoa s working to fill 250 positions across Greater Richmond
Are you looking for a job? Domino's is hiring 250 delivery drivers and assistant managers at thirteen locations in the Greater Richmond area. "We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout Richmond and its surrounding areas," said Eric Osterheldt, Domino's director of corporate operations in Virginia.
