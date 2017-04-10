The relationship between Hopewell and John Tyler strengthens
John Tyler Community college has deep ties within the Hopewell Community. On Tuesday representatives from John Tyler gave a presentation to city council on how residents of Hopewell have become active John Tyler students.
Hopewell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|10 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|12
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Wed
|Big Bertha
|3
|vehicle inspections
|Tue
|Mechanic
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr 9
|Bill
|2
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar 29
|Too fast eddie
|49
