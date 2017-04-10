Levine, Yackow launch 325th session of SA following inauguration
April 10, Elijah Levine '18 and his vice president, former Sen. Annelise Yackow '18 were officially sworn in to the 325th session of the College of William and Mary's Student Assembly . Speakers at the event included former SA President Eboni Brown '17 and College President Taylor Reveley, as well as Levine himself.
