Integrating Stormwater Management with Natural Beauty along the James

Hopewell, Virginia sits on an overlook near the confluence of the beautiful James and Appomattox Rivers. With a $200,000 grant from the NFWF Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund and matching funds of $115,000 from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the City hopes to augment its industrial base to become more walkable and livable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.