Hopewell water system flush begins today

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Flushing will take place in the City of Hopewell from April 17 to May 29; in the Prince George County subdivisions of Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West and Stratford Woods from May 30 to June 9; and Fort Lee from June 12 to July 7. Customers might notice a slightly stronger chlorine taste and odor in their drinking water because of the treatment process change. No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work .

Hopewell, VA

