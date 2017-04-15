Hopewell: the Early Days

Did you know that the Hopewell Post Office has one of the best murals every painted in a public building in the area? Commissioned in 1939 during the New Deal era, this mural depicts first contact between two peoples, and is entitled 'Captain Francis Eppes Making Friends with the Appomattox Indians.' Many people already know about Hopewell having its start shortly after Jamestown was founded - but, in reality, the city has a much older history.

