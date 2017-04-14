Hopewell residents can toss trash for free during a oeClean-up Weeka

Keep Hopewell Beautiful in partnership with the Hopewell Public Works Department has scheduled Spring Citywide Clean-up from Saturday, April 15, to Saturday, April 22. Citizens are encouraged to participate in this effort by cleaning around their homes and along their streets. Hopewell residents may dispose of trash at no charge at the Citizen Convenience Center located at 507 Station Street, behind Fire Station #1.

